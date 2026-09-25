Relief for Pensioners as Welfare Fund to be Paid with Monthly Pension

PESHAWAR – Widow pensioners and families of deserving children are set to get major relief as Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) made changes to procedure for welfare fund payments.

Under the new payment mechanism, widow pensioners will no longer have to submit separate applications or bills to receive their welfare fund grants. Instead, the approved grant will be paid directly along with their monthly pension.

PESCO Headquarters has issued a formal notification announcing the change, aimed at removing unnecessary paperwork and reducing the administrative difficulties faced by eligible beneficiaries. According to new procedure, the welfare fund grant will be incorporated into the regular monthly pension payment of widow pensioners.

The move is expected to reduce delays, simplify the payment process and eliminate the need for repeated visits to PESCO offices to complete separate formalities for the grant.

PESCO management said the revised mechanism has been introduced to make the system easier and more efficient for deserving beneficiaries. The notification also introduces an important change for disabled and deserving children.

Under revised system, the approved welfare grant for such children will now be transferred along with the monthly salary of their guardian.

This means guardians will no longer need to submit separate bills to claim the approved welfare grant.PESCO authorities have directed the concerned officers to ensure that cases involving widow pensioners, disabled children and other eligible beneficiaries are submitted and processed without unnecessary delay.

Officials have been instructed to complete the required formalities on time so that approved welfare grants can be released promptly.

The notification also clarified the procedure for cases in which an employee or pensioner’s pension and welfare fund are issued through different divisions.

In such cases, the concerned officers have been directed to complete the necessary formalities and ensure that both the pension and welfare grant are paid through the same division. PESCO management has ordered all relevant officers and departments to strictly implement the new payment mechanism.

The administration said linking welfare grants with the regular monthly pension or salary system would make payments more convenient and reduce administrative complications for eligible beneficiaries.