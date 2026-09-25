Islamabad weather update today: Met Office forecasts rain

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast partly cloudy weather in Islamabad and surrounding areas, with chances of rain accompanied by strong winds and thunderstorms.

According to the weather forecast, some areas of Islamabad could also receive hail. Temperatures are expected to range between 21°C and 34°C.

Most plain areas of the country are expected to remain hot and dry, while partly cloudy conditions are likely in parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and upper Punjab.

The department has forecast rain with strong winds, thunderstorms and dust storms at various locations. Heavy rain and hail are also possible at isolated places.

Meanwhile, Islamabad residents have been informed that electricity supply will remain suspended in several areas on Friday due to ongoing development work.

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has issued a schedule for temporary power outages on selected feeders. According to the company, electricity supply will be suspended for several hours due to development projects being carried out by the district administration.

IESCO said power outages in various areas are scheduled from 8am to 12pm.

The company apologised to consumers for the inconvenience caused by the temporary suspension and provided a helpline for assistance.