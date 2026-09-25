Currency Exchange Rates Today in Pakistan: US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal – 25 Sept. 2026

ISLAMABAD – Exchange rates play an important role in everyday economic activity, influencing the cost of international trade, remittances, travel and payments.

Against this backdrop, the latest currency rates show the US dollar continuing to trade above Rs277.9, while major currencies including the UAE dirham, Saudi riyal, UK pound, Japanese yen and Qatari riyal are also being quoted at varying buying and selling levels.

The US dollar remains one of the key currencies in the market, with a buying rate of Rs277.90 and a selling rate of Rs278.35.

The UAE dirham is being quoted at Rs75.70 for buying and Rs76.35 for selling. Meanwhile, the Saudi riyal stands at Rs74.00 on the buying side and Rs74.55 on the selling side.

The UK pound sterling is among the higher-valued currencies in the listed rates, with a buying rate of Rs371.75 and a selling rate of Rs375.25.

The Qatari riyal is available at a buying rate of Rs75.08 and a selling rate of Rs76.15.

The Japanese yen, meanwhile, is quoted at Rs1.73 for buying and Rs1.83 for selling.

The difference between buying and selling rates reflects the two sides of currency transactions, with the selling rate higher than the buying rate for each of the currencies highlighted.