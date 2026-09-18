Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – US Dollar to PKR – September 18, 2026

KARACHI – US Dollar hovered at Rs277.9 for buying and Rs278.45 for selling against the Pakistani rupee on Friday.

Euro was available at Rs320.52 for buying and Rs324.53 for selling, while the British pound sterling stood at Rs374.26 for buying and Rs378.78 for selling. UAE dirham was trading at Rs75.5 for buying and Rs76.4 for selling, while the Saudi riyal was quoted at Rs73.85 for buying and Rs74.50 for selling.

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today

Currency Buying Selling US Dollar 277.9 278.45 Australian Dollar 196.61 200.45 Bahrain Dinar 733.68 743.98 Canadian Dollar 199.04 204.75 China Yuan 38.27 38.99 Danish Krone 42.85 43.45 Euro 320.52 324.53 Hong Kong Dollar 35.00 35.97 Indian Rupee 2.65 3.25 Japanese Yen 1.73 1.83 Kuwaiti Dinar 886.05 896.85 Malaysian Ringgit 68.00 68.85 New Zealand Dollar 159.63 162.99 Norwegian Krone 28.20 28.55 Omani Riyal 718.92 729.45 Qatari Riyal 73.90 74.58 Saudi Riyal 73.85 74.50 Singapore Dollar 217.57 223.10 Swedish Krona 28.45 28.95 Swiss Franc 338.09 342.85 Thai Baht 8.27 8.97 U.A.E. Dirham 75.5 76.4 UK Pound Sterling 374.26 378.78

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

US dollar remained around the Rs277.9 level in the quoted open-market rates, with a buying rate of Rs278.45 and a selling rate of Rs278.55.

The euro was priced at Rs320.52 on the buying side and Rs324.53 on the selling side. The British pound remained considerably more expensive, with rates of Rs374.26 and Rs378.78, respectively.

For Pakistani workers, travellers and families receiving remittances from the Gulf, the UAE dirham and Saudi riyal remain among the most closely watched currencies.

Exchange rates may differ between banks, exchange companies and open-market dealers, and can change during the trading session.