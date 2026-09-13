Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – Per Tola Gold Price – 13 September 2026

Gold price in Pakistan edged higher on Saturday, September 12, 2026, as the price of one tola increased by Rs400 to reach Rs457,136. The latest move came after a sharp Rs5,600 decline recorded in the previous session.

The domestic bullion market showed signs of a modest recovery at the end of the week, with the 24-karat gold price per tola settling at Rs457,136.

The price of 10 grams of gold also gained Rs343, taking it to Rs391,920.

The recovery followed Friday’s steep correction, when the gold price fell to Rs456,736 per tola. Internationally, gold was trading around $4,346 per ounce, providing a key reference for movements in the local market.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today

Gold Rate Price Gold per tola Rs457,136 Gold 10 grams Rs391,920 International gold $4,346 per ounce

The latest increase means the local gold market recovered only a small portion of Friday’s heavy losses.

Gold Rates in Lahore

Gold prices in Lahore continued to show differences depending on the type and market quotation.

A gold piece in Lahore was quoted at Rs449,000, while another market quotation placed the rate at Rs448,500.

The price of Pathoor gold stood at Rs444,000, with an alternate quotation of Rs442,000.

For different purity levels, 22-karat gold was priced at Rs411,583, while 21-karat gold stood at Rs392,875.

Lahore Gold Price List

Gold Price in Karachi

The reported gold selling rate in Karachi was Rs449,000.

While the national bullion benchmark provides a reference point, retail prices can vary from one market or jeweller to another because of factors such as dealer margins and making charges.

Silver Price in Lahore

Silver also remained active in the local precious-metals market.

The rate of 999.0 Tezabi silver in Lahore was Rs6,800, while a 1-kilogram silver bar was quoted at Rs6,900.

A 10-tola silver piece was priced at Rs6,950.

Silver Category Lahore Rate 999.0 Tezabi Silver Rs6,800 1kg Silver Bar Rs6,900 10-Tola Silver Piece Rs6,950

24-karat silver at Rs6,924 per tola, up Rs53, while 10-gram silver reached Rs5,936.

Gold prices in Pakistan remain closely connected to movements in the international bullion market. On September 12, international gold was reported at $4,346 per ounce, up $4 from the previous rate.

The local market therefore continues to react to changes in international gold prices, alongside currency movements and domestic bullion-market conditions.

Gold Price Outlook

Saturday’s Rs400 increase offered a limited recovery after Friday’s Rs5,600 per-tola plunge. With international gold still trading at elevated levels, further movements in the global market could continue to influence domestic prices in the coming sessions.

For buyers and investors, the latest rates also highlight how quickly gold prices can change from one trading session to another.

Gold in Pakistan — Key Figures