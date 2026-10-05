Pakistan delegation to attend key meeting under Makkah agreement today

ISLAMABAD – A Pakistani delegation will pay an official visit to Riyadh today (Monday) to attend the meeting of the Strategic Political and Defence Committee (SPDC), established under the Makkah Joint Defence Agreement.

The delegation will comprise Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Federal Minister for Defence, Khawaja Muhammad Asif, and the Chief of Army Staff & Chief of Defence Forces, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir.

The meeting will also be attended by the respective Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Ministers of Defence, as well as Chiefs of General Staff of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and the Republic of Tiirkiye.

The meeting will discuss latest developments in the region and review ongoing cooperation under the framework of the Makkah Agreement.

Pakistan’s participation in the meeting signifies Pakistan’s resolve to continue contributing towards regional peace and stability.

Makkah Joint Defence Agreement was signed by Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Türkiye on August 7. The pact establishes a mutual-defence framework under which an armed attack against one member is treated as an attack against all three.

Last week, Ishaq Dar revealed that at least six countries are interested in joining the Makkah Defence Agreement, although he did not reveal their names.

He said Islamabad could not immediately process membership requests because the agreement’s secretariat still needs to become fully operational.