Pakistani forces eliminate three terrorists in DI Khan operation

DERA ISMAIL KHAN – Security forces killed three militants during an intelligence-based operation in Dera Ismail Khan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The operation was conducted on the basis of intelligence as part of ongoing actions against Fitna al-Khawarij under the Azm-e-Istehkam vision, the sources said.

Three militants were killed during the operation, according to the sources.

Security officials said intelligence-based operations against militant elements were helping weaken their networks. They added that security forces remained committed to continuing action against militant groups.

Security officials said operations under the Azm-e-Istehkam vision will continue in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as part of efforts to eliminate terrorism and establish lasting peace in the region.

Earlier, security forces killed eight India-sponsored terrorists during an intelligence-based operation conducted in Dera Ismail Khan.

The operation was launched after intelligence reports indicated the presence of militants in the area. Eight members of Fitna al-Khawarij were killed during the operation, including three key commanders.

Security sources said a large quantity of weapons and ammunition, along with foreign currency, was recovered from the militants.