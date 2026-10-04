Two arrested in separate sexual abuse cases in Lahore

LAHORE – Police in Lahore have arrested two suspects in separate cases involving the alleged sexual abuse of a seven-year-old child and an attempted rape of a 25-year-old woman.

Police said, on the directions of the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations, a crackdown was underway against suspects involved in violence and sexual abuse of women and children. Cases have been registered against suspects involved in sexual offences in Shahdara Town and Ravi Road.

According to police, in Shahdara Town, suspect Azhar allegedly entered the room of his 25-year-old female relative and attempted to sexually assault her. The Shahdara Town police arrested him after receiving information about the incident.

In a separate incident, Ravi Road police arrested Kamran, who allegedly took a seven-year-old child to a house after luring him with the promise of buying him something, where he allegedly subjected the child to obscene acts.

Police said the suspect was arrested after they received information about the incident.

SP City Arshad Hayat Kanjoo said separate cases had been registered against the suspects and investigations were underway. He said efforts were being made to ensure the arrest of all suspects involved in the sexual abuse of women and children.