Gold Rates Today in Pakistan: 18, 21, 24K Per Tola Gold Price

24Karat Gold prices in Pakistan remained at Rs436,336 over weekend, whereas price of 10 grams of gold hovered around Rs374,087.

New Gold Prices

Commodity New Rate Gold per tola Rs436,336 Gold per 10 grams Rs374,087 International gold $4,138/oz Silver per tola Rs6,522

The decline in Pakistan’s gold market came amid a fall in international bullion prices. Gold in the global market dropped by $43 per ounce, settling at $4,138 per ounce.

Per Tola Gold Price

Gold Rate 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold Per Tola Rs400,583 Rs382,375 Rs327,750 Per 1 Gram Rs34,344 Rs32,783 Rs28,100 Per 10 Gram Rs343,438 Rs327,828 Rs280,995 Per Ounce Rs973,418 Rs929,171 Rs796,433

The movement in international prices contributed to the downward adjustment in domestic gold rates. Local bullion prices often respond to changes in global gold prices, along with currency movements and other market factors.

Silver Prices

Silver followed gold’s downward trend in the domestic market. The price of silver fell by Rs56 per tola, bringing its latest rate to Rs6,522.

Gold Rates in Lahore, Karachi

City/Market Reported Rate per Tola Lahore Rs437,000 / Rs436,000 Pathoor Rs431,000 / Rs429,000 Karachi Rs438,000 Peshawar Rs448,500

In Lahore, gold was quoted at Rs437,000 and Rs436,000 per tola. In Pathoor, reported rates stood at Rs431,000 and Rs429,000.

Meanwhile, the reported selling price in Karachi was Rs438,000 per tola, while Peshawar recorded a selling rate of Rs448,500 per tola.

A selling rate of 6,700 was also reported for a 1-kilogram gold bar. However, the available information does not specify the currency or unit basis for this figure, making a direct comparison with the per-tola prices difficult.