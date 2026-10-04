Gold Rates Today in Pakistan: 18, 21, 24K Per Tola Gold Price

24Karat Gold prices in Pakistan remained at Rs436,336 over weekend, whereas price of 10 grams of gold hovered around Rs374,087.
New Gold Prices
|Commodity
|New Rate
|Gold per tola
|Rs436,336
|Gold per 10 grams
|Rs374,087
|International gold
|$4,138/oz
|Silver per tola
|Rs6,522
The decline in Pakistan’s gold market came amid a fall in international bullion prices. Gold in the global market dropped by $43 per ounce, settling at $4,138 per ounce.
Per Tola Gold Price
|Gold Rate
|22K Gold
|21K Gold
|18K Gold
|Per Tola
|Rs400,583
|Rs382,375
|Rs327,750
|Per 1 Gram
|Rs34,344
|Rs32,783
|Rs28,100
|Per 10 Gram
|Rs343,438
|Rs327,828
|Rs280,995
|Per Ounce
|Rs973,418
|Rs929,171
|Rs796,433
The movement in international prices contributed to the downward adjustment in domestic gold rates. Local bullion prices often respond to changes in global gold prices, along with currency movements and other market factors.
Silver Prices
Silver followed gold’s downward trend in the domestic market. The price of silver fell by Rs56 per tola, bringing its latest rate to Rs6,522.
Gold Rates in Lahore, Karachi
|City/Market
|Reported Rate per Tola
|Lahore
|Rs437,000 / Rs436,000
|Pathoor
|Rs431,000 / Rs429,000
|Karachi
|Rs438,000
|Peshawar
|Rs448,500
In Lahore, gold was quoted at Rs437,000 and Rs436,000 per tola. In Pathoor, reported rates stood at Rs431,000 and Rs429,000.
Meanwhile, the reported selling price in Karachi was Rs438,000 per tola, while Peshawar recorded a selling rate of Rs448,500 per tola.
A selling rate of 6,700 was also reported for a 1-kilogram gold bar. However, the available information does not specify the currency or unit basis for this figure, making a direct comparison with the per-tola prices difficult.
Per Tola Gold Rate falls to Rs436,336 in Pakistan; Check New Price