Gold Rates in Pakistan Today (12 September 2026), Per Tola Gold Price

Pakistan’s gold remained at Rs4.56Lac per tola amid upward trend in international rates. The price of gold decreased by Rs5,600 per tola in previous session to Rs456,736, according to the latest rates released by Sarafa Association.

Gold/Silver Old Price Change Latest Price Gold — per tola Rs462,336 -Rs5,600 Rs456,736 Gold — 10 grams Rs396,378 -Rs4,801 Rs391,578 International gold $4,398 -$56 $4,342 Silver — per tola Rs7,141 -Rs253 Rs6,871

The pressure was also increased in the 10-gram market, where gold dropped Rs4,801 to Rs391,577. The latest decline wiped out much of the previous session’s gains.

The downturn was not limited to Pakistan. In the international market, gold fell by $56 per ounce to $4,342, with the quoted rate carrying a $20 premium.

However, silver prices moved down with its domestic price decreasing Rs253 per tola to Rs6871.

With both gold and silver losing ground, Pakistan’s bullion market ended the session firmly in the red, highlighting the volatility currently gripping precious metals.