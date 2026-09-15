Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – US Dollar to PKR – September 15, 2026

KARACHI – US Dollar hovered at Rs277.8 for buying and Rs278.5 for selling against the Pakistani rupee over the weekend.

Euro was available at Rs322.48 for buying and Rs325.46 for selling, while the British pound sterling stood at Rs375.75 for buying and Rs378.70 for selling. UAE dirham was trading at Rs75.75 for buying and Rs76.58 for selling, while the Saudi riyal was quoted at Rs74.05 for buying and Rs74.70 for selling.

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today

Currency Buying Rate Selling Rate US Dollar (USD) Rs277.8 Rs278.5 Euro (EUR) Rs322.48 Rs325.46 British Pound (GBP) Rs375.75 Rs378.70 UAE Dirham (AED) Rs75.75 Rs76.58 Saudi Riyal (SAR) Rs74.05 Rs74.70 Australian Dollar (AUD) Rs199.05 Rs202.47 Canadian Dollar (CAD) Rs198.82 Rs204.81 China Yuan (CNY) Rs38.27 Rs38.99 Japanese Yen (JPY) Rs1.73 Rs1.83 Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) Rs886.10 Rs896.75 Omani Riyal (OMR) Rs718.95 Rs729.20 Qatari Riyal (QAR) Rs74.86 Rs76.15 Swiss Franc (CHF) Rs343.15 Rs347.85 Singapore Dollar (SGD) Rs218.97 Rs224.10 Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) Rs68.10 Rs68.95 Australian Dollar (AUD) Rs199.05 Rs202.47 New Zealand Dollar (NZD) Rs162.05 Rs165.99

U Dollar rate in Pakistan

US dollar remained around the Rs277.8 level in the quoted open-market rates, with a buying rate of Rs278.5 and a selling rate of Rs278.55.

The latest State Bank of Pakistan data shows the USD/PKR M2M revaluation rate at 277.3228 on September 11, while its weighted average bid and offer rates were 277.0427 and 277.4678, respectively.

The euro was priced at Rs322.48 on the buying side and Rs325.46 on the selling side. The British pound remained considerably more expensive, with rates of Rs375.75 and Rs378.70, respectively.

For Pakistani workers, travellers and families receiving remittances from the Gulf, the UAE dirham and Saudi riyal remain among the most closely watched currencies.

Exchange rates may differ between banks, exchange companies and open-market dealers, and can change during the trading session.