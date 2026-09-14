An Open Letter to Saeed Ghani on the Missing Rs20 Billion Report

Mr Ghani, I still remember reading your statement from that women workers’ conference in Karachi. Corruption worth more than Rs20 billion in your own department, and you were the one saying it out loud. For a moment I actually felt something like hope. A minister naming the rot instead of burying it.

You said thieves would not get their old chairs back. You said you would rather lose the ministry ten times over than lose your integrity. Bold words. I wanted to believe them. I think a lot of us did.

That was over three months ago now. So I have to ask, plainly, what happened after the cameras left?

Because from where I am standing, nothing has happened. No fact finding committee report. No list of names. No paper trail the public can actually look at. Just the same silence that usually settles in once a headline fades. And silence from an official rarely means quiet, careful work is happening behind closed doors. Usually it just means the moment passed and everyone moved on except the people who were promised something.

There is something else I keep coming back to, and I hope you will actually sit with this question instead of brushing it off. For years, before your speech, ordinary workers and journalists were saying the same thing you eventually confirmed. And many of them were called enemies of Sindh for saying it. Troublemakers. Agitators. So now that you’ve admitted the corruption was real, who exactly was being shielded all that time? And why did it take this long for someone in your position to say it out loud?

The number itself bothers me too. You shared Rs 20 billion. Is that the whole picture, or just what you have uncovered so far? Given how long this seems to have gone unchecked, I would not be surprised if the real figure is higher. Are you willing to say that out loud too, once the numbers are in?

Then there is the part about 2016, when you were an adviser on labour, and someone allegedly offered you fifty million rupees a month to look away. I will give you this much, you say you refused it, and that matters. But your party was in government then, too. Many of the ghost workers and ghost officers still being discovered today were almost certainly hired, or at least protected, under governments your own party led. So does the accountability really stop at the officials who got transferred, or does some of it belong closer to home?

You also mentioned around five to six hundred thousand workers registered under social security, while admitting the real number of workers in Sindh is much higher. Fine. Then show us. Not a figure mentioned at a podium, but the actual registration data, the audits, something people can check for themselves without having to take your word for it.

I am not writing this because I enjoy doubting you. I am writing it because Sindh has heard this kind of speech before: the brave admission followed by nothing. People do not want another promise, Mr. Ghani. They want the paperwork. They want names. They want to see that admitting the truth actually cost someone their job, not just their reputation for an afternoon. Until that report becomes public, this will be another honest-sounding speech that quietly went nowhere. Prove us wrong.