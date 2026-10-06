Lahore weather update today as Met office forecasts rains

LAHORE – The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast rain accompanied by thunderstorms in Lahore today (Tuesday) and tomorrow (Wednesday) as a westerly weather system enters the upper parts of the country.

The city began the morning with sunshine, with the temperature recorded at 30°C. The maximum temperature is expected to reach 35°C, while the minimum is forecast at 23°C.

Humidity was recorded at 63%, with winds blowing at around 10 kilometres per hour, according to the weather department.

Meanwhile, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab has forecast rainfall across several districts of the province on October 6 and 7 and issued an alert to the relevant authorities.

Rain is expected in Rawalpindi, Murree, Galiyat, Attock, Chakwal and Jhelum. Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad and Wazirabad are also likely to receive showers.

According to the PDMA spokesperson, Lahore, Kasur, Sheikhupura, Sialkot, Narowal, Mianwali and Khushab are among the other districts where rain has been forecast.

The possibility of rainfall has also been predicted in Sargodha, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh and Faisalabad.

The PDMA has directed commissioners, deputy commissioners and district administrations to remain alert and take necessary precautionary measures in view of the forecast.