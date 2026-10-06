Female Tiktoker Booked For Firing At Police Official After He Stopped Talking To Her

ATTOCK – Police have registered a case against TikToker and media activist Laiba Tariq, also known as Gujratin, after she allegedly opened fire at a head constable at a police post in Burhan, Hasan Abdal, after he allegedly stopped talking to her.

According to the first information report (FIR) provided by the complainant, Head Constable Haseeb-ul-Hassan was performing his duties at the Burhan police post on October 4 when the woman allegedly arrived and confronted him over what she claimed were comments he had made about her.

The complainant said he denied discussing her and attempted to explain the situation. During the exchange, another police official reportedly entered the office after hearing the commotion and tried to calm the situation.

According to the FIR, the woman allegedly pulled out a .30-bore pistol from her purse and fired directly at Haseeb-ul-Hassan. The bullet reportedly struck the left side of his clothing, passing through a purse in his pocket, but he escaped injury.

The complainant further stated that the incident occurred during a power outage, allowing the suspect to leave the police post along with another woman.

The FIR says Haseeb-ul-Hassan had previously been posted at a police post in Fateh Jang, where he knew Laiba Tariq on a limited social basis. He claimed that he had stopped communicating with her and alleged that this had led to resentment.

Police have registered a case on the head constable’s complaint and launched an investigation. Raids are also reportedly being conducted to arrest the suspect.