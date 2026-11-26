ISLAMABAD – The Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) has announced new winter timings for government educational institutions in the federal capital’s urban and rural areas.

According to report, Director Academics Riffat Jabeen issued the notification after approval from the director general of the FDE.

Under the notification, the revised schedule will take effect on December 1, 2026, and remain in force until January 29, 2027.

Single-shift institutions

Single-shift institutions will operate from 8:30am to 2pm between Monday and Thursday. On Fridays, they will close at 12:30pm.

Schedule for young learners

Separate timings have been set for early classes. Prep students will attend from 8:30am to 12:30pm. ECE-I classes will be held from 8:30am to 11:30am, while ECE-II classes will run from 11:30am to 2:30pm.

Double-shift institutions

The morning shift at double-shift institutions will run from 8:15am to 1:15pm, with classes ending at 12:15pm on Fridays.

The evening shift will operate from 1:15pm to 6pm from Monday to Thursday. On Fridays, it will begin at 2:30pm and end at 6pm.

Implementation ordered

All relevant government educational institutions in both urban and rural areas have been directed to implement the new timings.