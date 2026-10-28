Karachi board announces Class 9 science group results; pass percentage 69.56pc

KARACHI – The Board of Secondary Education Karachi (BSEK) has announced the results of the annual examinations 2026 for Class 9 (science group, regular).

Board Chairman Prof Mushrraf Ali Rajput said the results can be viewed on the board’s official website, www.bsek.edu.pk, from 5:30pm. He said transparency in results is among the board’s top priorities. The pass percentage this year was 69.56pc, and he congratulated all students who passed.

Controller of Examinations Ahmed Khan Chhutto said 180,054 students had registered in the science group, of whom 177,923 appeared in the examinations. The number of absentees was 2,131.

A total of 123,757 students passed in all papers. In addition, 21,999 students passed in six papers, 11,006 in five papers, 7,431 in four papers, 4,409 in three papers, 3,101 in two papers and 2,439 in one paper. The pass percentage was 69.56pc.

The number of failed candidates was 53,849.