Pakistan steps up Peace Diplomacy as Middle East faces Fresh Escalation

ISLAMABAD – As attacks on Saudi Arabia and fears of renewed Israeli strikes on Iran deepen Middle East crisis, Pakistan reaffirmed its backing for the Makkah defence alliance, calling it a critical force for lasting regional peace.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar delivered the message during a meeting with retired Lieutenant General Nauman Mahmood, the alliance’s first secretary-general, as Islamabad continued diplomatic efforts to ease tensions.

Dar highlighted efforts to promote regional and international stability and stressed the alliance’s importance in securing lasting peace. He also congratulated Mahmood on his appointment and wished him success.

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Türkiye in August, the Makkah Joint Defence Agreement binds the three countries to a collective security commitment under which an attack on one member is considered an attack on all. The pact took shape amid a widening regional confrontation following US and Israeli attacks on Iran in February. Tehran responded by targeting American military bases and civilian infrastructure across the Gulf.

The crisis has since spread to Saudi Arabia, where attacks by Iran-backed Houthi rebels have heightened concerns over the security of civilian facilities and the risk of further escalation.

Pakistan warned the Houthis against attacking the kingdom and reaffirmed its commitment to protecting Saudi Arabia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. Islamabad has repeatedly stressed that the agreement is defensive and is not directed against any country.

The meeting comes as Pakistan works with Saudi Arabia, Türkiye, Qatar and other regional partners to advance peace efforts at a time of mounting military and diplomatic uncertainty. On Monday, senior officials from Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Türkiye met Iranian officials in Tehran to discuss ways to ease the confrontation.

Saudi Defence Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman, Pakistan’s Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Asim Munir, Turkish intelligence chief Ibrahim Kalin and Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Secretary Mohsen Rezaei participated in the talks. Meanwhile, negotiations between Washington and Tehran remain stalled, placing renewed attention on Qatar’s mediation efforts.

An earlier report suggested Iran was considering a draft agreement presented by Qatari mediators on Sunday, with a response expected by the end of the week. The proposal was aimed at ending the war involving Iran, the United States and Israel.

However, a subsequent statement attributed to a senior Iranian official challenged that account, describing the suggestions as unacceptable ideas rather than a new peace proposal.