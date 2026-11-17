RAWALPINDI – Commander of the Turkish Air Force General Rıfat Dilkaran visited General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi, where he met Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir.

According to the ISPR, the meeting covered matters of mutual interest, the regional security situation and prospects for further promoting bilateral defence cooperation between Pakistan and Türkiye.

Field Marshal Munir said Pakistan and Türkiye share historical, cultural and strategic ties, and he praised the strong defence partnership between the two countries’ armed forces.

The ISPR spokesperson said General Dilkaran expressed his resolve to further strengthen defence relations between the two countries. He also lauded the professional capabilities of Pakistan’s armed forces and acknowledged Pakistan’s contributions to regional peace and stability.