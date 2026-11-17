ISLAMABAD – Fitness certificates have been made mandatory for vehicles in the federal capital, and a crackdown on smoke-emitting vehicles will begin on December 1.

To make Islamabad smog-free and curb air pollution, the Islamabad Traffic Police have decided to tighten measures on vehicle fitness and smoke emissions.

A meeting chaired by Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Islamabad Kainat Azhar Khan was held with officials of the Islamabad-Rawalpindi Goods Transport Union and the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce. The participants discussed vehicle fitness, eliminating smog and the enforcement of traffic laws.

A traffic police spokesperson said fitness certificates were declared compulsory for all vehicles in Islamabad, while the transport union was directed to make its vehicles smog-free by November 30.

CTO Kainat Azhar Khan made it clear that strict legal action would be taken against smoke-emitting vehicles after the deadline. She said such vehicles pose a serious threat to human health, that making the capital smog-free is a priority, and that protecting human lives is among the Islamabad Traffic Police’s top priorities.

The meeting also made it mandatory for vehicles carrying sand, gravel and cement to be covered with tarpaulin, and it was decided that violators would face action.

The CTO said action against overloaded vehicles is continuing without discrimination, and that a crackdown on violators will be launched after the deadline.

Meanwhile, transport union officials assured the Islamabad Traffic Police of their full cooperation in eliminating smog and implementing traffic laws.