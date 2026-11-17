PESHAWAR – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police have arrested three senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders, Taimur Saleem Jhagra, Kamran Bangash and Irfan Saleem, under the Maintenance of Public Order (3MPO) law.

According to details, the three leaders were taken into custody outside the Peshawar High Court.

Earlier, an anti-terrorism court (ATC), announcing a reserved verdict in the Radio Pakistan Peshawar attack case, dismissed the bail pleas of all three. Following the rejection, police took Kamran Bangash and Irfan Saleem into custody, but lawyers freed them from police custody.

The leaders then approached the Peshawar High Court for interim bail. The court granted them protective bail until November 23 and directed them to furnish surety bonds of Rs2 million each.

During the hearing, the chief justice asked whether the petitioners were present in court, and the lawyers confirmed that all three accused were present.

The petitioners’ counsel told the court that Jhagra, Bangash and Irfan Saleem had been nominated in the Radio Pakistan case, and that their bail applications were rejected by the ATC earlier in the day.

When the chief justice asked when they were nominated, the counsel said the accused were not originally named in the case and were nominated on February 28, 2026.

It may be recalled that the sisters of PTI founder Imran Khan, Noreen Niazi and Uzma Khan, were released from Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat Jail on October 29. They had also been detained under the 3MPO.