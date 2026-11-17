PESHAWAR – Three senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders, Taimur Saleem Jhagra, Kamran Bangash and Irfan Saleem, have been taken into custody by police in Peshawar despite securing bail from Peshawar High Court.

Imran Khan’s party said the three provincial leaders were detained even after securing protective bail in connection with a case involving the attack on the Radio Pakistan building in Peshawar. However, Peshawar Police and the provincial administration have neither confirmed nor denied the reported detentions.

Ali Gohar Advocate, legal counsel for Taimur Saleem Jhagra and other PTI leaders, said the three politicians had been taken into preventive custody under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) Ordinance.

PTI Lawyers Wing leader Nadeem Shah Advocate confirmed that anti-terrorism court in Peshawar cancelled the pre-arrest bail of the three leaders in the Radio Pakistan attack case. Following the court’s decision, Jhagra, Bangash and Saleem approached the Peshawar High Court, where they successfully got relief until November 23.

Despite securing relief from the high court, the three PTI leaders were reportedly taken into custody by police later that evening.

According to Nadeem Shah Advocate, police detained the politicians at the Peshawar High Court under the 3-MPO provisions, which allow authorities to order preventive detention on public order grounds. The reported detentions drawn attention because they came shortly after the three opposition politicians secured judicial relief from the Peshawar High Court.

While PTI representatives and their legal team have confirmed the detentions, an official statement from Peshawar Police or the provincial administration regarding the circumstances and legal grounds of the action is still awaited.