All public, private educational institutions in Mardan to remain closed on October 12

MARDAN – All public and private educational institutions in Mardan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will remain closed on October 12, the deputy commissioner has announced.

According to the Deputy Commissioner of Mardan, all government and private schools, colleges and universities across the district will remain closed on the specified date.

Officials also announced the cancellation of all examinations and papers scheduled to take place on October 12.

The relevant departments and heads of all educational institutions have been issued the necessary instructions to ensure implementation of the decision.

Following the announcement, students, parents and educational institution administrations have been advised to remain informed about further instructions issued by their respective institutions regarding the closures and cancellation of examinations.

However, no details have yet been provided regarding the rescheduled dates for the cancelled examinations.