PMDC removes MDCAT requirement for medical studies abroad

LAHORE – The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) has abolished the mandatory requirement of passing the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) for Pakistani students seeking admission to foreign medical and dental institutions.

According to a public notice issued by the PMDC, the decision was taken at a council meeting held on September 14, 2026. The council subsequently issued a formal notification on October 5.

The decision will apply to Pakistani students who intend to pursue medical or dental education at institutions abroad.