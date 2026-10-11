KP Matric physics paper to be held as scheduled on October 12

PESHAWAR – The second annual matriculation examinations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be held as scheduled on Monday, October 12, the chairman of the Board Committee has announced.

According to the chairman, the matriculation Physics paper will take place according to the announced schedule, with no changes planned at present.

However, he said the examination schedule could be revised if the law and order situation deteriorates during this period.

The chairman added that the relevant authorities would monitor the situation and make any necessary adjustments to the examination schedule if circumstances require.

Students appearing in the second annual matriculation examinations have been advised to prepare for the Physics paper in accordance with the existing schedule, while any changes will depend on the prevailing situation.