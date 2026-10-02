Karachi Board announces 2026 Intermediate Part-I Pre-Engineering results

KARACHI – The Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK) has announced the results of the 2026 annual examinations for Intermediate Part-I Science Pre-Engineering Group, on the directions of Chairman Faqir Muhammad Lakho.

Controller of Examinations Zarina Rashid said 15,044 candidates had registered for the examinations, while 14,683 appeared.

According to the results, 6,310 candidates passed all six papers, while 79 passed five papers, 747 passed four, 1,827 passed three, 1,864 passed two and 1,783 passed one paper.

The results have been issued under a new grading system introduced this year for Intermediate Part-I annual examinations following decisions by the Inter Boards Coordination Commission (IBCC) and the Sindh government’s Universities and Boards Department.

Under the new grading system, candidates securing less than 40 per cent marks in any paper will be declared “ungraded” and will not be considered to have passed that paper.

Such candidates will be required to reappear in the respective paper, provided they meet the other eligibility requirements for taking the examination.