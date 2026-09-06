81 govt schools record zero pass rate in Rawalpindi Board’s Class 9 Exams

RAWALPINDI – As many as 81 government schools recorded a zero per cent pass rate in the Class 9 examinations conducted by the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Rawalpindi.

According to a report, 184 schools overall recorded a zero per cent pass rate in the Class 9 examinations, including 81 government-run schools.

Among the government schools with a zero per cent result, Rawalpindi district ranked first, followed by Attock and Chakwal.

The report said a decision had been taken to initiate action against the heads of government schools that recorded a zero per cent pass rate.

A total of 121,739 students appeared in the Rawalpindi Board’s Class 9 examinations, of whom only 45,724 passed. The overall pass rate stood at 37.56 per cent.