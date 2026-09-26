Pakistan Army leads Dramatic Rescue as 3 Pulled Alive from Peshawar Coal Mine

PESHAWAR – A rescue operation is underway after a coal mine collapsed near Pastwana Top in Peshawar’s Hassan Khel area, trapping four people underground.

The incident occurred when soil and debris suddenly fell inside the mine, leaving the workers trapped beneath the rubble. The collapse triggered an immediate emergency response, with Pakistan Army personnel reaching the site and launching rescue efforts alongside local residents and rescue teams.

Breaking News — Hassan Khel, Peshawar | September 26, 2026 🚨 A coal mine near Pastwana Top in Hassan Khel, Peshawar, collapsed, trapping four people inside. Pakistan Army personnel, rescue teams, and local residents launched a rescue operation. Three of the four trapped… pic.twitter.com/toxJbhffoT — Sajawal Rana (@Saju__302) September 26, 2026

Three of the four trapped individuals have been pulled out of the collapsed mine alive. The rescue operation, however, remains underway as teams continue efforts to reach the remaining person. Heavy machinery has been deployed to remove the massive debris, while rescuers are carefully clearing the collapsed sections and creating a safe passage into the mine.

Pakistan Army personnel, rescue teams and local residents have been working continuously under difficult conditions to locate and evacuate those trapped underground.

The operation is being carried out with extreme caution because of the unstable conditions inside the collapsed mine, as rescuers work to reach the remaining trapped individual as quickly and safely as possible.