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Pakistan Army leads Dramatic Rescue as 3 Pulled Alive from Peshawar Coal Mine

By Staff Reporter
7:55 pm | Sep 26, 2026

PESHAWAR – A rescue operation is underway after a coal mine collapsed near Pastwana Top in Peshawar’s Hassan Khel area, trapping four people underground.

The incident occurred when soil and debris suddenly fell inside the mine, leaving the workers trapped beneath the rubble. The collapse triggered an immediate emergency response, with Pakistan Army personnel reaching the site and launching rescue efforts alongside local residents and rescue teams.

Three of the four trapped individuals have been pulled out of the collapsed mine alive. The rescue operation, however, remains underway as teams continue efforts to reach the remaining person. Heavy machinery has been deployed to remove the massive debris, while rescuers are carefully clearing the collapsed sections and creating a safe passage into the mine.

Pakistan Army personnel, rescue teams and local residents have been working continuously under difficult conditions to locate and evacuate those trapped underground.

The operation is being carried out with extreme caution because of the unstable conditions inside the collapsed mine, as rescuers work to reach the remaining trapped individual as quickly and safely as possible.

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Staff Reporter

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