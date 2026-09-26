Hospitals, Clinics across Pakistan to Shut on Sept. 30 in PMA Protest against FBR

LAHORE – Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) announced closure of all private hospitals and clinics across the country on September 30 in protest against the tax authority’s actions.

PMA says private medical institutions nationwide will remain closed on Wednesday as doctors protest the implementation of the Point-of-Sale (POS) system, proceedings under Section 175(C) and what the association describes as the FBR’s “aggressive” and allegedly humiliating conduct toward the medical sector.

According to a statement issued by the PMA Centre’s General Secretary, the nationwide closure will be observed as a protest, while PMA Punjab’s district branches and provincial councillors have also announced that they will implement the decision.

PMA Punjab has directed district presidents and general secretaries to mobilise private clinics and hospitals in their respective areas. The association has also asked its local leadership to reach out to members of the medical community and civil society representatives and encourage them to join the protest against what it considers problematic FBR measures.

PMA argues that the POS system and the FBR’s current approach could create additional financial and administrative complications for doctors and private healthcare institutions. According to the association, any additional financial burden placed on healthcare providers could ultimately be transferred to patients, increasing their cost of treatment.

The medical body stressed that Pakistan’s healthcare system is already facing serious challenges. It argues that adding further financial and administrative requirements to medical institutions at this stage could intensify existing problems and create additional difficulties for both healthcare providers and patients.

September 30 closure has been described as a symbolic protest, but the PMA says its campaign will not end there.

The next major move has already been scheduled. PMA Punjab will hold a major convention in Gujrat on October 11, where district leadership from across Punjab and representatives from other provinces are expected to participate.

The convention will discuss the FBR’s measures and determine the association’s future course of action, with the PMA expected to announce its next steps after consultations with its leadership.

PMA Punjab President Dr Kamran Saeed Sheikh has called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to intervene immediately. He urged the prime minister to take notice of the dispute and, keeping the country’s healthcare situation in view, prevent measures that the association says could create further difficulties for doctors, private healthcare institutions and patients.