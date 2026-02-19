FBR issues new instructions for beauty parlors, slimming centres and others

ISLAMABAD – The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has issued a notification mandating all registered businesses to connect with the FBR’s system within one week.

The new directive requires businesses operating Point of Sale (POS) machines to be integrated with the FBR system, including hotels, guest houses, marriage halls, and clubs.

Additionally, inter-city transport, courier, and cargo services must also be linked to the FBR system.

The notification further extends to beauty parlors, slimming centres, and beauty clinics, as well as private clinics, dental practices, plastic surgeons, laboratories, veterinary services, diagnostic centers, X-ray centers, private hospitals, healthcare services, health clubs, swimming pools, and fitness clubs.

The new measures will also apply to various recreational and membership-based facilities such as Karachi Gymkhana, Royal Palm, Chiniot Club, Islamabad Club, and Lahore Gymkhana, as well as chartered accounting firms and cost and management consultants.

Furthermore, educational institutions charging monthly fees of 1,000 rupees or more will be required to integrate with the tax system.

According to the notification, businesses must install POS machines as part of their integration. FBR emphasized that connecting with the tax system is a basic requirement under Income Tax Section 33.