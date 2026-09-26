Army, Rangers Deployment requested for NA-168 Bahawalpur By-Elections

BAHAWALPUR – Security is being beefed up ahead of NA-168 Bahawalpur-V By-election, as Punjab government sought deployment of 100 Pakistan Army personnel and two companies of Punjab Rangers for secure polling process.

Punjab Home Department formally approached federal Ministry of Interior for the deployment of 10 Quick Reaction Force (QRF) teams of the Pakistan Army, each comprising 10 personnel.

100 Army personnel would be deployed in Bahawalpur during the critical election period from September 26 to September 27, 2026, ahead of polling scheduled for September 27. Alongside the Army contingent, the Punjab government has requested two companies of Pakistan Rangers (Punjab) for static deployment in the district.

Army QRF teams have been sought to provide rapid response capability, while the Rangers companies would remain deployed at designated locations for static security duties. Punjab Home Department said the deployment was being sought for the smooth, peaceful and secure conduct of the by-election.

Army deployment has been requested under Article 245 of the Constitution of Pakistan, while the Rangers deployment has been sought under Sections 7(b) and 10 of the Pakistan Rangers Ordinance, 1959, and Section 4 of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997.

The security request originated with the District Returning Officer for NA-168 Bahawalpur-V, who wrote to the authorities on September 17 seeking the deployment of Army and Rangers personnel for election security.

With polling scheduled for September 27, the requested deployment would cover the crucial September 26–27 period, placing Army QRF teams and Rangers personnel on security duties around the by-election.