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Per Tola Gold Rate slips to Rs450,936 in Pakistan; New Price List

By News Desk
3:15 pm | Sep 26, 2026

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan moved down on Saturday, reversing part of the previous day’s gains as international bullion rates also moved lower.

On Saturday, the price of gold dropped Rs2,100 per tola to Rs450,936. The rate of 10-gram gold declined by Rs1,800 to Rs386,604. The latest decrease followed a strong rise in the previous session, when the price of gold had increased by Rs4,700 per tola to Rs453,036.

Commodity New Price Change
Gold — 1 Tola Rs450,936 ↓ Rs2,100
Gold — 10 Grams Rs386,604 ↓ Rs1,800
Gold — International $4,284/oz ↓ $21
Silver — 1 Tola Rs6,903 ↓ Rs60
Previous Day Rate Rs453,036 ↑ Rs4,700

The decline in the domestic market came alongside weaker international prices. Gold in the global market fell $21 to $4,284 per ounce. Silver prices also recorded a decline locally, with the rate falling Rs60 per tola to Rs6,903.

Today Gold Price in Pakistan

Gold Rates in Lahore

Category Rate
Piece Rs447,500 / Rs446,800
Pathoor Rs442,000 / Rs440,000

New Rates

Market/Category Rate
1kg Bar — Sell Rs6,900
Karachi — Sell Rs447,700
Peshawar — Sell Rs462,500

 

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News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

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