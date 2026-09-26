Per Tola Gold Rate slips to Rs450,936 in Pakistan; New Price List

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan moved down on Saturday, reversing part of the previous day’s gains as international bullion rates also moved lower.

On Saturday, the price of gold dropped Rs2,100 per tola to Rs450,936. The rate of 10-gram gold declined by Rs1,800 to Rs386,604. The latest decrease followed a strong rise in the previous session, when the price of gold had increased by Rs4,700 per tola to Rs453,036.

Commodity New Price Change Gold — 1 Tola Rs450,936 ↓ Rs2,100 Gold — 10 Grams Rs386,604 ↓ Rs1,800 Gold — International $4,284/oz ↓ $21 Silver — 1 Tola Rs6,903 ↓ Rs60 Previous Day Rate Rs453,036 ↑ Rs4,700

The decline in the domestic market came alongside weaker international prices. Gold in the global market fell $21 to $4,284 per ounce. Silver prices also recorded a decline locally, with the rate falling Rs60 per tola to Rs6,903.

Gold Rates in Lahore

Category Rate Piece Rs447,500 / Rs446,800 Pathoor Rs442,000 / Rs440,000

New Rates