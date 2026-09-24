Gold Rates fall further to Rs448,336 per Tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan moved down sharply on September 24 in line with drop in international bullion rates, with the price of 24-karat gold settling at Rs448,336 per tola.

On Thursday, the gold price reached at Rs448,336 per tola, down from Rs453,936. The decline was also reflected in the 10-gram rate, which fell by Rs4,801 to Rs384,375.

The latest drop comes after gold had already shed Rs1,800 per tola in the previous session, indicating continued weakness in the domestic bullion market.

International market

The local decline came alongside a drop in international gold prices. The global rate fell by $56 per ounce, bringing gold to $4,258 an ounce.

Movements in international bullion prices can have a direct impact on domestic gold rates, alongside exchange-rate movements and local market conditions.

Silver Price

Silver prices also moved lower in Pakistan during Thursday’s trading. The price of silver declined by Rs171 per tola, reaching Rs6,837 per tola.

Rates reported from different markets showed some variation. In Lahore, the quoted rates included Rs448,500 and Rs447,500 for piece gold, while Pathoor was quoted at Rs443,000 and Rs441,000.

The reported selling rate for a 1kg bar was Rs6,850. Meanwhile, gold was quoted at Rs448,000 in Karachi and Rs464,000 in Peshawar.