No Relief for Imran Khan’s Sisters in 3-MPO Detention Case

LAHORE — The legal battle over the detention of PTI founder Imran Khan’s sisters continues as the Lahore High Court refused to immediately suspend orders keeping Dr Uzma Khan and Noreen Niazi in custody, instead seeking responses from Punjab authorities.

Justice Abher Gul Khan issued notices to relevant officials after hearing a petition challenging the 30-day preventive detention of the two women under the Punjab Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance, 1960. The case comes just days before PTI’s planned nationwide protest and march towards Islamabad on September 27.

The petition was filed by Sakeena Niazi, Noreen’s daughter. Barrister Taimur Malik and Advocate Rana Mudassir, representing the petitioners, argued that Uzma and Noreen were not political activists and questioned the legal basis for their detention. The lawyers also placed before the court the acquittal order in a case involving Uzma, arguing that the court should take the development into account while considering the detention.

They further referred to recent LHC Multan bench decisions in which preventive detention orders concerning PTI-affiliated individuals had been set aside, and asked Justice Abher to grant immediate relief.

The court, however, chose to first hear the government’s side. Notices were issued to the Lahore deputy commissioner, CCPO, Punjab Home Department secretary and Kot Lakhpat Jail superintendent, with replies sought before the court considers the request for suspension.

Uzma and Noreen were detained for 30 days on Monday, one day after their sister Aleema Khan was also taken into custody. The detentions have unfolded against the backdrop of an increasingly tense political environment surrounding PTI’s September 27 mobilisation.

The detention orders issued by the Lahore deputy commissioner described Uzma and Noreen as posing a threat to public safety and the maintenance of public order. Authorities alleged that they had been involved in the May 9 protests and had encouraged workers to damage public and government property. The orders also alleged that the two women were attempting to mobilise PTI supporters through social media and public gatherings.

The petitioners have challenged the legality of the orders, arguing that the authorities failed to comply with the procedure required under Section 3 of the MPO law. They also contend that the detention orders lacked specific allegations and that less restrictive measures under ordinary criminal law were not adequately considered.

The issue has generated sharp political reactions. PTI figures have condemned the detentions, while the party’s leadership has called for an end to what it describes as political pressure. Imran Khan’s son Kasim Khan also publicly alleged that his aunts had been taken away without adequate explanation. Those allegations remain claims by the family and party.

Islamabad braces for protest showdown

While the detention cases move through the courts, authorities are preparing for the PTI’s planned September 27 march.

Punjab has requested Rangers deployment in Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum and Mianwali from September 22 to October 5 to assist police with maintaining law and order. The request covers a period extending beyond the planned protest date.

Security preparations have also expanded significantly in the Rawalpindi division. According to officials cited by Dawn, more than 43,200 police personnel are expected to be deployed across the division, with large contingents assigned to Attock and Rawalpindi.

The security plan includes police deployment at entry and blocking points, pickets and roads connecting Rawalpindi with Islamabad. Authorities have also prepared containers and additional riot-control equipment as part of the arrangements.

The Punjab government has separately imposed restrictions under Section 144, while authorities in Islamabad have introduced similar measures.