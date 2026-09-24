Four officials booked over ‘VIP protocol’ for man released from Sargodha Jail after 15 years

SARGODHA – A case has been registered against four officials, including an officer of the Punjab Enforcement and Regulatory Authority (PERA), for allegedly providing official protocol to a man released from Sargodha District Jail after spending 15 years in prison.

According to the details, the PERA force officer and three other officials arrived at the district jail in government vehicles following the man’s release. The officials allegedly escorted him to his home.

The released man was also given a grand welcome, with flower petals showered over him. A video showing the incident was later shared widely on social media and went viral.

Following the circulation of the video, authorities registered a case against the para-force enforcement officer and the three other personnel over the alleged provision of protocol.

A departmental inquiry has also been ordered to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.