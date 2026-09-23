Islamabad Road Closures force postponement of FPSC Interviews

ISLAMABAD – Interviews for key federal education posts have been thrown into uncertainty as the Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) postponed interviews scheduled across Islamabad, Lahore and Peshawar.

The federal commission cited road closures and the prevailing law and order situation, saying the conditions could create difficulties for candidates travelling to the interview centres.

The decision affects five FPSC interview programmes, 120/2026 through 124/2026, covering BS-16 and BS-18 education posts. In Lahore, Programme 120/2026 involved interviews for Vice Principal (Female), BS-18, under the Federal Education and Professional Training Division.

The interviews were scheduled for 9:30am on September 24 and 25, with 14 candidates due to appear on each day. Another Lahore recruitment exercise, Programme 122/2026, concerned the post of Vice Principal (Male), BS-18.

Here too, 14 candidates were scheduled for each day, with interviews set to begin at 9:30am on September 24 and 25. The federal capital was also hit by the FPSC postponement.

Under Programme 121/2026, candidates were due to appear for the post of Senior Elementary Teacher (Female), BS-16, for Islamabad Model Schools under the Federal Directorate of Education.

The schedule included 13 Mathematics candidates on each of September 24 and 25. Meanwhile, Programme 123/2026 covered interviews for Vice Principal (Male), BS-18 in Islamabad. The interviews were scheduled for 9:30am on both days, with 13 candidates called on each day.

The disruption extends to Peshawar, where Programme 124/2026 involved recruitment for Senior Elementary Teacher (Female), BS-16, under the Federal Directorate of Education. September 24 schedule was set to run through the morning, beginning with eight Biology, Zoology and Botany candidates at 9:30am.

At 9:45am, another eight candidates from English were scheduled to appear. The commission had then lined up two Chemistry candidates at 10:00am, followed by two Urdu candidates at 10:30am. The schedule was due to continue with three Physics candidates at 11:00am and four Computer Science candidates at 11:45am.

All of these interviews have now been postponed under the FPSC notice. The postponement means candidates affected by Programmes 120/2026 to 124/2026 will have to wait for revised interview schedules.