Rain, Dust, Drops and SGS-Certified Toughness: SPARK 50 Pro Is Built for Real Life

LAHORE– Most phones aren’t destroyed outright. They’re worn down, by monsoon rain on a commute, by dust on a work site, by a drop from pocket height onto a hard floor. TECNO built the SPARK 50 Pro’s “689” Ultra Tough Protection system, backed by SGS Five-Star Premium Drop certification, to fight exactly that kind of gradual, everyday damage.

Drop It. It’ll Be Fine.

The SPARK 50 Pro carries SGS Five-Star Premium Drop certification, a Swiss-verified standard tested well beyond typical requirements: 1.2 metres for repeated multi-angle drops at everyday pocket and hand height, 1.8 metres for extreme-height drop endurance, 41 consecutive falls with continued stable operation, and full 360° coverage across corners and edges, not just flat faces.

Protecting the most vulnerable component, the camera module sits inside a ring of aviation-grade 6-series aluminium, the material grade used in aircraft structures and the Tesla Model S, machined as a precision CNC unibody, adding impact resistance while reducing weight.

Six Metres Deep, Zero Worries

The SPARK 50 Pro is certified IP68 for immersion up to 6 metres for 30 minutes. That depth is the part worth noting. IP68 is a common badge, but the depth to which phones are tested varies enormously, and most phones in this price range are rated for much shallower depths. In practice, that extra margin covers the situations that actually happen: rain that arrives without warning during monsoon season, a phone left on a table when a glass tips over, or a splash while washing up.

Hot, High-Pressure, No Problem

Separately, the SPARK 50 Pro holds IP69 certification, resistance to high-pressure water jets at up to 80°C. This is a standard drawn from industrial equipment that gets hosed down, and it means the phone can be properly cleaned rather than gingerly wiped. For anyone whose hands are dirty at work, this is the more useful of the two ratings.

Dust Doesn’t Stand a Chance

Level 6 dust protection is the maximum grade, a complete seal against dust ingress. It’s relevant for outdoor work, construction and workshop environments, travel, and the ordinary reality of Pakistani roads in dry season, where fine dust works its way into ports and speaker grilles over months.

Customers can see the certifications demonstrated in person at TECNO partner outlets nationwide, where live water-immersion and drop demonstration units are on display. The SPARK 50 Pro is available nationwide at PKR 74,999/- in the 8GB + 128GB variant.