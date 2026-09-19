Al-Ghazi unveils two New Holland tractors at Pakistan Auto Show

LAHORE – Al-Ghazi Tractors Limited (AGTL) has unveiled two additions to its New Holland portfolio, the 75-horsepower NH 750 and the 85-horsepower NH 85-56 four-wheel-drive tractor, at the Pakistan Auto Show.

The company said the new models were designed to meet Pakistan’s growing agricultural, commercial and construction requirements as demand for tractors expands beyond conventional farming operations.

AGTL Chief Executive Officer Yasin Seker said farm mechanisation was essential for improving productivity, efficiency and the timely completion of operations across the country.

He said tractors were increasingly being used for commercial and allied purposes, adding that the new models offered durable and versatile solutions for customers’ evolving needs.

The NH 750 is powered by a 75HP engine and features an SG iron front-axle support designed for commercial loader and blade operations. Its axle housing and tubes are intended to support trolley work and other commercial applications.

The model also includes a hydraulic system, durable clutch, disc brakes and a maintenance-free battery.

Meanwhile, the NH 85-56 combines an 85HP engine with four-wheel drive and Lift-O-Matic technology, offering improved traction for agricultural, commercial and construction work.

Its features include an SG iron front support for loader and blade operations, a Lift-O-Matic hydraulic system and an optional double-acting spool valve kit.

AGTL said the launch formed part of its efforts to provide application-driven machinery for a broader range of agricultural and commercial operations in Pakistan.