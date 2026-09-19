Kohat Attack Death Toll soars to 31; 8 Militants killed in 22-Hour Clearance Operation

KOHAT – Terror revisits Kohat on Friday as a deadly attack jolted Kohat’s Police Lines and led to a 22-hour security operation, with explosions and gunfire keeping the compound under siege. By Saturday, the operation ended, and eight militants were killed, and the death toll had climbed to 31.

The assault started during Jumma time when an explosives-packed vehicle struck the Old Police Lines complex in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, followed by an armed assault on the facility.

The compound includes offices of Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), Special Branch and other police units, making it a key security installation in the city. At least 16 police personnel are among those killed, while more than 100 people were wounded in the attack. Earlier official figures had put the toll at 22 deaths and 103 injuries before the death count climbed further.

Following the blast at the Old Police Lines Mosque in Kohat, terrorists attempted to infiltrate; 8 terrorists were killed in retaliatory action by police and security forces. IG KP Zulfiqar Hameed lauded the officers who took part in the operation and announced rewards. pic.twitter.com/OYvB81LjyF — KP Police (@KP_Police1) September 19, 2026

The attack unfolded while police personnel, their families and other worshippers were gathered at a mosque inside the compound for Friday prayers.

An explosives-laden vehicle rammed into the entrance before detonating, damaging the surrounding structures and mosque. Armed attackers then entered the compound, leading to an intense exchange of fire with security personnel. A second suicide explosion was also reported during the confrontation at the Special Branch section of the complex.

Police and security forces subsequently surrounded the area and launched a major clearance operation involving Elite Force commandos, CTD personnel and other security units.

The operation continued through the night as security personnel worked to clear buildings where attackers had taken shelter. According to the Central Police Office, eight militants were killed during the operation. Security forces, including army personnel, later searched the compound with the assistance of bomb disposal teams before securing the area.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police Zulfiqar Hamid and other senior officers remained at the scene during the operation. The police chief said law enforcement personnel had succeeded in completing the operation after fighting the attackers throughout the night.

The security situation remained tense even after the main operation ended. In a separate incident, militants opened fire on a police checkpoint at the entrance of Kohat’s district courts, damaging the post. Police said there were no casualties in the incident.

Authorities shut down nearby district courts and offices and imposed heightened security measures across the city. An emergency was declared in Kohat, with intensified checking at entry and exit points as security agencies continued precautionary measures.

The attack comes amid heightened militant violence in Pakistan’s northwestern regions and strained relations between Islamabad and Afghanistan’s Taliban authorities.

Pakistan continue to take action against Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and other groups who are using bases or safe havens in Afghanistan to organise attacks inside Pakistan. TTP is separate from Afghanistan’s Taliban but is allied with it.

The latest bloodshed in Kohat is likely to intensify concerns over militant activity in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a province bordering Afghanistan and one of the main areas affected by Pakistan’s recent security crisis.