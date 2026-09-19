Lahore ranked world’s most polluted city as AQI reaches 181

LAHORE – Lahore has topped the global ranking of the world’s most polluted cities, recording an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 181 on Saturday.

According to IQAir index, Singapore ranked second with an AQI of 177, followed by Kuching with 171. India’s Kolkata was ranked fourth with an AQI of 168.

Air pollution levels were particularly concerning in several parts of Lahore. Model Town recorded an AQI of 211, while Paragon City reported 197 and Iqbal Town recorded 190.

The AQI in DHA Phase V stood at 171, while Chaman Park recorded 165. The readings were 162 on Burki Road and 160 on Bedian Road.

Lahore Weather Today

According to the Meteorological Department, Lahore’s current temperature was recorded at 29 degrees Celsius, with the maximum temperature expected to reach 34°C.

Humidity was recorded at 65 percent. Winds are expected to remain between 3 and 5 kilometres per hour.

Weather experts said the sense of heat and humidity is expected to remain relatively low. No rain is forecast for Lahore today.