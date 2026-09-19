Security forces kill 11 terrorists in Balochistan’s Pangjur, Chagai

QUETTA – Security forces have killed 11 terrorists in two separate operations in Balochistan under Operation Radd-ul-Fitna 3.

The killed militants were affiliated with Fitna al-Hindustan as operations were conducted in Panjgur and Chagai districts.

In the Gwargo area of Panjgur, security forces killed five militants during an operation. A large quantity of weapons and ammunition was recovered from the site, according to the sources.

Security forces also carried out operations in the Aminabad and Siyah Chang areas of Chagai, where six militants were killed. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the militants, the sources said.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi praised the security forces for what he described as successful operations against militants in Balochistan under Operation Radd-ul-Fitna 3.

Naqvi commended the forces for killing 11 militants in Panjgur and Chagai and praised their professional capabilities.

The interior minister said security forces had thwarted the alleged plans of militants and expressed pride in personnel involved in the operations.

He also paid tribute to the security personnel participating in Operation Radd-ul-Fitna 3, saying their actions reflected a commitment to protecting national security.

Naqvi said the nation stood alongside security forces in the fight against terrorism, adding that operations against Fitna al-Hindustan and Fitna al-Khawarij would continue.