Sharjah deputy ruler visits humanitarian projects in Bali

Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and humanitarian envoy for The Big Heart Foundation, has visited charitable organisations in Bali to learn about their work in education, disability support, child protection and livelihoods.

The foundation said the visit aimed to identify local needs and explore partnerships with organisations working in the region. No new partnership was announced.

At the Annika Linden Centre, Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed was briefed on services for people with disabilities, including free prosthetic limbs, orthotics, wheelchairs, physical therapy and programmes supporting access to education and employment. He met staff and beneficiaries and heard about barriers to rehabilitation and other services.

He also visited Bali Life Foundation, which supports children, women and families facing economic hardship. Its programmes include informal education, vocational training and women’s economic empowerment. During the visit, he met students and women learning skills such as sewing and handbag making.

At SOS Children’s Villages Indonesia, he toured a family home, computer lab and art studio, and spoke with children and staff about the organisation’s care and education programmes.

The Big Heart Foundation said the visits form part of its efforts to expand humanitarian and development partnerships in South and Southeast Asia.