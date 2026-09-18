Pakistani-born entrepreneur’s payments startup raises $20m

Fin.com, a payments startup co-founded by Pakistani-born entrepreneur Mustafa Dar, has emerged from stealth with a $20 million seed round. The company has an office in Lahore and has named South Asia a priority market.

Expa, the investment firm founded by Uber cofounder Garrett Camp, led the round, the company said. Other investors included Coinbase Ventures, Tenet Fund, and Figure and Mesh founder Bam Azizi. The founders did not disclose Fin.com’s valuation.

Fin.com provides payment infrastructure that businesses can use under their own brands. It aims to make cross-border transfers easier by combining stablecoin settlement with local payment systems, including the bank accounts and mobile wallets used to receive money. Expa describes it as a platform that lets companies collect, convert, hold, and pay out funds worldwide. Expa lists Dar and Nabeel Alamgir as its founders.

For Pakistan, the challenge is familiar: money sent from abroad must reach recipients through services they can use locally. Fin.com says its clients collectively serve more than 800 million users, though it has not named them.

Alongside Lahore, the company has offices in New York, Las Vegas, Dubai, Dhaka and Bangalore. It is targeting South Asia, Africa and the Middle East.

Dar and Alamgir have both spoken of watching their families navigate the difficulty of sending money home. Dar, who previously founded private aviation firm 24/7 Jet, joined Fin.com as a cofounder after Alamgir pitched him the idea. Expa partner Vitor Lourenço took the investment role Dar had initially been expected to fill.