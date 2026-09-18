Which power plant is generating electricity at what cost per unit?

ISLAMABAD – Details of electricity generation costs at power plants across Pakistan have been presented in the Senate, showing a significant difference between the cost of hydropower generation and that of private independent power producers (IPPs).

According to documents presented in the Senate, electricity generated from WAPDA dams is costing as little as Rs2.70 per unit, while the cost of electricity from private IPPs has exceeded Rs34 per unit.

The documents stated that the government paid WAPDA Rs186 billion for 34.5 billion units of electricity. In comparison, private IPPs received Rs1,040 billion for supplying 49.8 billion units.

The documents further revealed that more than Rs1,300 billion was paid to IPPs during the current financial year in capacity charges.

According to the details provided to the Senate, the Tarbela Hydel Power Project emerged as the cheapest source of electricity, generating power at Rs2.70 per unit.

The Mangla Hydel Power Project generated electricity at Rs3.75 per unit, while the combined average cost of electricity generated from all dams stood at Rs5.39 per unit.

The documents also showed varying costs among other power sources. Electricity from the Chashma nuclear power plant was supplied at Rs6.76 per unit, while power generated from locally sourced Thar coal cost Rs19.03 per unit.

The cost was considerably higher at plants using imported coal. Electricity from the Sahiwal coal power plant reached Rs34.17 per unit, while the Port Qasim power plant generated electricity at Rs32.16 per unit.