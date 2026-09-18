‘My whole world’: Mahira shares heartfelt message for son Azlan amid second pregnancy

KARACHI – Pakistani superstar Mahira Khan has shared a heartfelt message for her son, Azlan Askari, amid preparations to welcome her second child.

The 41-year-old actress recently announced her second pregnancy, receiving congratulations and well wishes from fellow celebrities and fans.

Amid the celebrations, Mahira shared a photo with Azlan on her Instagram Story and described him as her “my one and my only. My whole world, Allahamdulillah every second for my Azzn”. The post offered fans another glimpse into the close bond between the mother and son.

Azlan has remained an important part of Mahira’s life through several significant moments. He was also by his mother’s side during her second wedding, where he was seen accompanying her at the ceremony. Photos from the occasion were warmly received by fans.

Mahira became a mother for the first time at the age of 24 and is now preparing to welcome her second child at 41.