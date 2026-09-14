Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli set to appear together in film

Fans of Bollywood star Anushka Sharma and Indian cricketer Virat Kohli have received exciting news, although their participation in a film remains under consideration.

According to Indian media reports, the couple is being considered for brief appearances in the sequel to Hanuman Ansh. Co-producer Nimra Singh said the production team has approached several prominent personalities, including Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma.

Reports suggest that if the couple joins the project, their appearances could be incorporated into the storyline in connection with their devotion to Neem Karoli Baba.

Hanuman Ansh is based on the life of Neem Karoli Baba. Following the film’s success, the makers are reportedly planning to expand the project into a three-part series.

If Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s participation is confirmed, it would mark the first time the husband-and-wife duo appears together in a film.