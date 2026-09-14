KP CM Sohail Afridi, 24 PTI Leaders’ Passports Blocked by ATC

ISLAMABAD – More trouble for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) as Islamabad’s Anti-Terrorism Court ordered blocking of passports of 24 PTI-affiliated MNAs and MPAs and other nominated suspects in a case registered at Kohsar Police Station.

The order, issued by ATC Judge Abul Hasnat Muhammad Zulqarnain, directs the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to block the passports until further orders. The police had sought the move, arguing that the accused could flee the country to evade legal proceedings. The investigating officer told the court that several suspects had not appeared before the court, while some who secured interim bail had allegedly failed to join the investigation.

The court accepted the investigating officer’s request after examining the available record. Those who are named including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi, along with Asad Qaiser, Sheram Taqi, Shah Ahmed, Sher Ali Arbab, Muhammad Iqbal Afridi, Dr Amjad Ali, Junaid Akbar, Shahid Khattak, Zubair Wazir, Omar Ayub, and Arshad Umarzai.

It also added Zar Alam, Mian Umar, Akhtar Khan, Humayun Khan, Riaz Khan, Abdul Kabir Khan, Tufail Anjum, Asif Mehsud, Ajab Gul, Muhammad Usman, Babar Saleem Swati, Irfan Saleem, Advocate Ali Zaman and Malik Shahab, among other nominated individuals.

The investigating officer maintained that the suspects could leave Pakistan to avoid legal action. The court noted that the accused had been nominated in the case and that some had yet to appear before it. The order also records that certain suspects who obtained interim bail had not joined the investigation.

The case involves serious allegations, including attacks on state institutions and promotion of terrorism, according to the court order.

However, the allegations remain sub judice. No guilt has been finally established against the accused, and their legal responsibility will ultimately be determined by the court.

The passport-blocking is major development in the case, potentially restricting the accused from travelling abroad while the legal proceedings continue.