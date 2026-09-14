Pakistan, Indonesia move to expand Defence Cooperation, Joint Exercises

RAWALPINDI – Islamabad and Jakarta forces reaffirmed their commitment to advance longstanding defence ties as Indonesian Navy Chief Admiral Dr Muhammad Ali called on Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), HJ, at General Headquarters (GHQ), Rawalpindi.

The high-level meeting focused on a broad range of issues of mutual interest, regional security and avenues for expanding bilateral military cooperation, signalling continued momentum in defence relations between the two countries.

During the talks, both sides reviewed the existing military-to-military relationship and expressed satisfaction with its progress. The two military leaderships also stressed the importance of taking bilateral defence cooperation to a higher level through expanded professional training, stronger defence collaboration and greater engagement in joint military exercises.

Field Marshal Asim Munir reiterated Pakistan’s resolve to further consolidate its historic and brotherly relationship with Indonesia, with defence and security cooperation remaining key pillars of the bilateral partnership.

The Indonesian Navy chief, meanwhile, praised the professionalism of the Pakistan Armed Forces and acknowledged their contributions towards regional peace and stability.

The meeting comes against the backdrop of growing efforts by Islamabad and Jakarta to broaden their strategic and defence engagement. Recent Pakistan-Indonesia contacts have also focused on expanding institutional linkages, training cooperation and wider defence collaboration.

The latest high-level engagement underscores the importance both countries attach to military-to-military ties and reflects a shared interest in closer coordination amid an evolving regional security environment.