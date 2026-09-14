Never Miss Out: Buy a TECNO SPARK 50 Pro, Win an E-Bike

LAHORE –Following the launch of the SPARK 50 Pro, TECNO Pakistan has announced a nationwide lucky draw giving customers the chance to win an E-Bike with their purchase. The promotion is open to SPARK 50 Pro offline buyers across the country.

Taking part is straightforward. Customers who purchase the TECNO SPARK 50 Pro during the promotion period simply need to fill out the designated participation form, entering their purchase details. Once submitted, the entry is confirmed and goes into the draw for a chance to win an E-Bike.

The promotion is valid for offline purchases only, covering TECNO’s authorised retail network nationwide. The promotion is valid until 30 September 2026, with winners announced on TECNO Pakistan’s official social media channels.

The prize fits the campaign it sits inside. Never Miss Out is about not being held back — by a dead battery, a missed photo, or a phone that gives up when the day gets difficult. An E-Bike carries that idea beyond the phone, offering the freedom to move without worrying about being left waiting.

The SPARK 50 Pro was built on the same thinking. Its segment-only 60W Super Charge and 6000mAh battery delivers a 15-minute reset that gets users through the rest of the day, while a 50MP Sony LYTIA 600 camera with FlashSnap is fast enough to freeze the moments most phones blur. Built for everyday conditions, the device carries IP68 and IP69 protection against water and dust alongside SGS Five-Star Premium Drop certification, so rain, dust and the occasional fall are handled without drama.

The TECNO SPARK 50 Pro is available now at Rs. 74,999 in Ink Black, Titanium Grey, Dynamic Orange and Midnight Blue, through authorised TECNO outlets nationwide and online partners. Customers are encouraged to visit their nearest outlet to see the phone in person — and to enter the draw.