Ufone ‘e&’ Rebranding faces another setback as Privatisation Commission blocks PTA approval

ISLAMABAD – Ufone could soon have very different name, but the much-discussed switch to ‘e&’ has hit unexpected roadblock. Just when the rebranding appeared to be moving ahead after Telenor merger, the government stepped in and told PTA to hold off on approval.

Ufone customers may have to wait longer to see familiar green brand replaced by ‘e&’, as the company’s proposed rebranding has run into a government-level hurdle.

The plan, which emerged after Ufone-Telenor Pakistan merger, has not received the regulatory green light yet. Instead, the Privatisation Commission has told the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) not to approve the proposed change for now.

PTA Chairman confirmed that the regulator had been directed to hold back on the approval, saying the matter involves commitments between the governments concerned and therefore cannot be decided by the PTA alone. That means what initially appeared to be a straightforward branding decision has now turned into a much bigger government and policy issue.

The proposed switch is not simply about putting a new logo on Ufone outlets. Pakistan Telecommunication Mobile Limited (PTML) had approached the PTA seeking permission to officially replace the Ufone brand with e&. But authorities are still examining whether the change can be approved under the existing regulatory and government arrangements.

Secretary IT and Telecom told the Senate Standing Committee on IT and Telecom that the request remains under consideration. He revealed that the PTA and Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) have different views on the proposed rebranding, adding another layer to the ongoing consultations.

For now, Ufone is staying Ufone. IT ministry secretary made it clear before the Senate committee that no final decision has been taken to replace the established Ufone name with e&.

Officials are continuing consultations and examining the proposal from different regulatory and policy perspectives before reaching a conclusion.

Senate committee also sought clarity on the approval mechanism for changing such an established telecom brand, particularly after the merger with Telenor Pakistan.

The proposed e& identity is effectively stuck in the approval process, with the issue now requiring more than just PTA clearance. Further consultations are expected between the relevant authorities before the government decides whether Ufone will ultimately make the switch to e&.