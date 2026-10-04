Angelina Jolie raises voice again over Gaza devastation

Hollywood star Angelina Jolie has once again spoken out about the situation in Gaza, sharing satellite images showing the devastation across the war-torn region.

In a post on Instagram, Jolie shared satellite images showing Gaza before and after the widespread destruction caused by the Israeli military campaign, while calling for increased humanitarian assistance for the people living there.

Alongside the satellite images from Google Earth, the Hollywood star also shared figures and data from the United Nations.

Jolie said the extent of the destruction in Gaza could be seen through Google Earth, with entire neighbourhoods reduced to rubble. She said homes, schools, hospitals, roads and other essential infrastructure had suffered extensive damage.

“Entire areas have been turned into piles of rubble,” Jolie said, citing United Nations figures that 82% of buildings in Gaza have been damaged, while more than two-thirds have been completely destroyed.

Jolie also highlighted the worsening humanitarian situation as winter approaches.

She said 94% of Gaza’s population needs shelter and essential supplies before the arrival of cold weather, while humanitarian aid and tents and other shelter materials continue to face delays.

The actress said satellite images could provide an indication of the scale of the physical destruction, but they could not capture the trauma experienced by families who survived the devastation.

Jolie has previously spoken out in support of civilians affected by the conflict. Earlier this year, she visited Egypt’s Rafah border crossing, where she observed humanitarian relief efforts and expressed solidarity with the people of Gaza.